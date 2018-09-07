KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Charming Newbridge home on three acres open for offers in excess of €295,000

An attractive bungalow on Blackberry Lane in Newbridge has just come on the market.

Jordan Town & Country Estate Agents are overseeing the sale of “Loretoville”, Blackberry Lane – which will be sold three acres or can also be acquired with an extra 34.4 acres.

The property is being offered in two lots:

Lot 1:

The detached cottage and compact yard on three acres. The cottage includes 940 sq.ft. comprising sitting room, kitchen/dining room, three bedrooms and bathroom together with a compact yard with various sheds and stables - Price guide is in excess of €295,000.

Lot 2:

Adjoining land comprising 31.4 acres of non residential, zoned agriculture, with possible future development potential. The land which is all in permanent pasture is laid out in four divisions with good shelter and water laid on. Located on the edge of Newbridge about five minutes from the Town Centre and Railway Station giving commuter rail service to Heuston Station and also easily accessible to M7 at Junction 12. The land is expected to make a figure in excess of €12,000 per acre.

Viewings for both properties is by appointment only.

Commenting on the sale Paddy Jordan said that “it was seldom such an attractive parcel of land comes on the market in such a convenient and accessible location and he reports plenty of interest in it already having just come to the market”.

All enquiries to Jordans 045-433550.