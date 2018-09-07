KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Celbridge land has price tag of €8.7m at massive €750k per acre



A 11.6 acre site, which is zoned for housing has come on the market just 1km from Celbridge town centre.

Coonan Property are offering the land for sale by tender on Thursday October 11. The property is rectangular in shape lending itself to maximising its potential in terms of layout.

"The 11.6 acres (4.69 hectares), occupies a strategic and accessible location on Shackleton Road, under approx. 1km from the centre of Celbridge town. It is further enhanced by being in close proximity to a host of amenities locally, to include schools both primary and secondary, there are three within a short walk of approx. 500 metres. Shops, including the Tesco Superstore, Lidl and Aldi are also under a 1km away plus the new Primary Care Centre operated by Centric Health," said the agents.

"Less than 100 metres from the site is a bus stop for the 67X Dublin Bus route which runs from Celbridge via Dublin City Centre to Belfield Campus at UCD. This route offers commuters easy access to a vast area spanning North Kildare, West Dublin, Dublin City Centre and South Dublin to include Baggot Street, Morehampton Road, Donnybrook and Stillorgan Road."

The pointed out Hazelhatch Train Station is also within a short drive together with a host of other town centre facilities.

To the north and east of the site, are the residential developments of Oldtown Mill, St Raphael’s Manor plus Grattan Court. Immediately south is the Celbridge Manor Hotel and the St. Wolstan’s and Educate Together schools.

Celbridge town is located approximately 13 miles from Dublin and is accessed via the M4 motorway on the Dublin/Galway route.

"Fast becoming a major satellite town, Celbridge and its environs can provide all the requirements of the modern family with excellent employment opportunities in the area, first class sports and leisure amenities and there is also a wide range of restaurants in the town," added the agents.

The site is identified in the Celbridge Local Area Plan 2017 – 2023 and is zoned with an objective of ‘New Residential’.

The official purpose of this zoning is to provide new residential developments that provide a sustainable mix of house types, sizes and tenures and that they complement the existing residential mix.

Will Coonan of Coonan Property comments that “the subject site is perfectly positioned in Celbridge to be a first-class residential development when a successful planning application is granted.”

Will also feels that “the site is sure to command strong interest given its location in one of the more prosperous towns within the Greater Dublin Area and is also ready for a fast-tracked planning application under the Strategic Housing Development Act."

Will Coonan of Coonan Property is handling the sale and is quoting a guide of €750,000 per acre.

For further information please call Will Coonan on 01 – 6286128 or email at willc@coonan.com