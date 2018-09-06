Gardai appeal for information on missing 15 year-old Kildare youth

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Michael McDonagh, 15 years of age, who is missing from Newbridge, Co. Kildare since Sunday 2nd September, 2018.

Michael was last seen at approximately 5pm on Sunday September 2. He is described as 5'10" in height and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing grey track suit pants, black hoodie and black runners. Michael is known to frequent the Kilkenny and Carlow areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Newbridge on 045 - 440180, the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.