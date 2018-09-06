Kildare will see sunshine this afternoon
And no rain until the early hours of Saturday
The sun is coming out again!
The rain that has been falling throught the night and for the morning will dissipate at approximately noon.
The afternoon will be bright and sunny with temperatures rising to 15 degrees celsius. The dry weather will continue through Friday, which will be overcast with rain starting again in the early hours of Saturday morning.
