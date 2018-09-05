KILDARE TRAFFIC UPDATE: Road near Athgarvan school to be closed for three days next week

Kildare County Council is to close the road (R413) at Kinneagh Cross from its junction with the R416 to its junction with the to the L2032 at St Brigid's National School, Athgarvan for three days next week.

The closure takes place from next Monday September 10 to Wednesday September 12 from 9.30am to 4.30pm each day.

"The closure is required to facilitate the felling of trees at this location," said the council.