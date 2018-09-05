Kildare's T.P. Waters to host Ambition Run in aid of Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Ireland

T.P. Waters Kildare and Seat Ireland will be hosting a very special run on Sunday, September 16, with all proceeds going to Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Ireland (SBHI).

Instead of the usual 5 or 10 kilometre run, they are challenging participants to run 5 or 10 miles, starting from the TP Waters showrooms located on the Monasterevin Road outside Kildare Town.

"We have worked with endurance athlete Shane Finn and SBHI previously and really wanted to support the amazing work this charity does again so we decided to organise this run, but add a little twist. There are lots of 5 and 10 kilometre runs, but 5 or 10 miles is a bit more of a challenge. We are delighted that SEAT Ireland will be supporting the event also. It will be a great day for both novice and serious runners and we are really excited about it," said Director with T.P. Waters, T.J. Waters.

SBHI CEO, Tom Scott, commented; "We are absolutely delighted to have been selected as the charity to benefit from this inaugural event by TP Waters. We rely heavily on the generosity of those taking part in events like this, especially so that we can provide our respite services. We look forward to seeing lots of runners there on the day!"

The run will start at the T.P. Waters dealership just outside Kildare Town, runners will receive t-shirts, medals and chip and pin.

Further information is available at www.tpwaters.ie or on Facebook @tpwaterskildare or by calling SBHI on 01 457 2329 and asking for Cian.