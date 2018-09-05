Distinguished Service Medal awarded to Major General Michael Beary, who has strong links with the Curragh

Major General Michael Beary, a man with strong links to the Curragh Defence Forces Training Centre was yesterday awarded the Distinguished Service Medal with Honour by Paul Kehoe, Minister with responsibility for Defence.

Brig Gen Beary is a graduate of the Irish Defence Forces Command and Staff School and a 2009 graduate of the National War College, Defence University, Washington D.C. from which he holds a Master of Science degree in National Security studies.

Addressing attendees at the ceremony in Cathal Brugha Barracks, the Minister thanked Major General Beary on behalf of the Irish Government for his valuable contribution to United Nations missions and to the Irish Defence Forces.

"This award is for distinguished service characterised by outstanding qualities of leadership, diplomacy and devotion to duty. These qualities have been best demonstrated by you in your role as Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and as Force Commander in the European Union Training Mission in Somalia," said Minister Kehoe.

“Your distinguished service, in these appointments, has made a significant contribution to regional stability and world peace and enhanced the reputation of Ireland and its Defence Forces.”

The Minister also thanked Major General Beary’s wife and family for their support and noted that “service does not come without sacrifice. That sacrifice falls most heavily on the family”.

The United Nations paid tribute to Major General Beary during the ceremony.

A message from Under Secretary General for Peacekeeping, Jean Pierre Lacroix, was read out by Minister Kehoe.

It stated; “The United Nations and the Department of Peacekeeping Operations were privileged to have Major General MichaelBeary at the leadership of UNIFIL. His exemplary dedication and integrity during his tenure as the Head of Mission and Force Commander were integral to the achievements accomplished by the Mission. His strong leadership, commitment to core peacekeeping values and principles and pro-active approach enabled UNIFIL to carry out its important mandate during a particularly challenging period.... ”

The United Nations conveyed its gratitude to Major General Beary, the Government of Ireland and the Irish Defence Forces for “their unwavering commitment and support to United Nations peacekeeping.”

Major General Beary received his early education at Patrician College, Ballyfin, County Laois and completed a B.Sc Degree in University College, Galway.

He is a graduate of the Smurfit Business School, University College, Dublin and hold a Master of Business Studies in Organisational Studies.

