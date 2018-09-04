Extra gardaí allocated to Kildare stations

Seven probationary gardaí will start work in the Kildare Division after their graduation from Templemore on Friday next.

Two have been assigned to Leixlip Garda Station, two to Kildare and three to Naas.

Kildare North Labour candidate Emmet Stagg said that this will bring Garda numbers to 379 in the Kildare Division or a ratio of one garda for every 586 people in Kildare. The total number of Garda recruits allocated to the Kildare Division since April 2015 is 103.