KILDARE TRAFFIC UPDATE: N7/M7 busier than usual with Electric Picnic traffic

The M7 is heavy southbound from J7 Kill past J9 Naas North at present according to AA Roadwatch.

It says the N7/M7 is busier than usual today with festival-goers heading to Electric Picnic at Stradbally in Laois. It is also reporting long delays into Newbridge on the Naas Rd (R445) from well before the Pfizer roundabout.

"It's very slow heading into Athgarvan from the M9 flyover," it added.

A collision near the N7 inbound has also been removed.