Plans for third annual Kildare Magee Gunners walk fundraiser

The third Magee Gunners White Lanyard Walk fundraiser will take place on Saturday September 22 next following the same route as that of the last two years events.

Organised by former Gunner Martin Kelly, the previous events in 2016 and 2017 were a great success thanks to the great work given to the walking group by the support team, under very taxing conditions weather wise, as well as the Trojan determination shown by the walkers to undertake the walk.

“The second year was a little kinder with more sunshine than rain but no less arduous,” said Martin. “ Everybody that participated in the success of both events, irrespective if they were there on the day in any of the above groups or they couldn’t make it but raised funds in support of the charity, are to be congratulated and I thank you all.”

The sum of €7,525 was raised on the first walk and €7,810 was raised on the second walk collected by means of sponsorship cards presented to Pieta House. On the night of the walk this September 22 a function will be held in Kildare House Hotel.

It will consist of live music by the ‘Magee Barracks Survivors’, Steve McGrath, John Downey, Pat Waters, Ciaran Wynne, Sharon Webb; Brandon Webb. All have connections to Magee barracks either by serving in the barracks or are connected to people that had served therein. This will be followed by the music selection of the great D J Jim Byrne, Doors open at 8.30pm and admission is €5.