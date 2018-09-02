There are just 179 pubs in County Kildare

Publicans across County Kildare say they are under financial pressure as a result of rising costs and below cost selling in the off licence trade.

By the end of last year there were 179 pubs operating in County Kildare — one more than in 2016.

However the number of publicans has been in decline since 2005 when 191 pubs were open for business, according to the trade representative group the Vintners Federation of Ireland.

Declan Kennedy of the Co. Kildare VFI is the proprietor of Brady’s Clockhouse in Maynooth and he says there are many problems affecting the trade.

“One of the biggest problems is that people are afraid to run the risk of driving with excess alcohol and being caught the morning after. Many people living in Co. Kildare have to drive to work, mainly in Dublin and while the we’re told the recession is over, it’s genuinely hard to see it. There are more jobs around but finances are still tight for a lot of people,” said Mr. Kennedy.

He also said that supermarkets are selling alcohol for less than many publicans can buy it in.

“Publicans cannot compete with that, not when we have costs to meet before we open the door. The price of commercial insurance has gone through the roof. And for some the biggest expense of a night out is a babysitter.”

Mr. Brady said that even social media has had an adverse effect on the publican because many people are happy to stay at home and communicate using these platforms than go out for a drink and a chat.

He said that very few young people are going into the trade with two recent notable exceptions — one in Kildare town and one in Moone. He also said that publicans are expected to have a variety of television services including Sky, Eir and Netflix and this costs between €700 a month and €2,400 a month, depending on turnover.

“The At The Races channel used to be free and now it’s paid for and in a racing county like Kildare it’s important to have it,” he said.

He also said that while no publican endorses drink driving, the legislation governing this has become very draconian. In Kildare alone, hospitality and drinks businesses enable 7,309 jobs and the industry says this demonstrates the scale of employment that this sector creates rurally. Nationally there has been a 17.1% drop in the number of pubs in Ireland since ‘05, according to the umbrella Drinks Industry Group of Ireland.