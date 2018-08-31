Rathangan School of Karate bring home eleven medals at the WMAI 4 Nations Cup
Helped their squad to become 4 Nations Championshions 2018
Sophie Reid, Ella McLaughlin, Morgan Kearney, Sensei Sean O’Brien, Mia Kearney, Rose Kelly, and Reece Dowling, pictured with the WMAI Overall Nations Cup and medals
Rathangan School of Karate brought home an impressive three golds, four silver and six bronze from the WMAI 4 Nations Cup, which was held in Tallaght on August 25.
Formed in 2017, this was the first time the club's first major Championship.
"What an achievement, I am so proud of each and every one of the 19 squad members from WMAI who competed at the Championships and the total medals the squad have won was 10 Gold, 8 Silver and 15 Bronze, and also becoming 4 Nations Championships 2018. I would like to thank parents and friends for their support travelling to the event, and helping out with table staff on the day," said the club's Sensei, Sean O’Brien.
The club meets in the RYARC Centre in Rathangan on Thursdays from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. If anyone would like to make enquiries in relation to joining the club they can contact Sean on 0872504421.
"The Rathangan club has been in existence since 2017 and since then I have see our students gain confidence, become stronger within themselves and above all become friends," he added.
The full list of winners from Rathangan are listed below.
Mia Kearney
KUMITE GIRLS 4TH KYU AND BELOW 8 AND 9YRS.........GOLD
KATA CHILDREN GIRLS ALL STYLES GREEN / BLUE / PURPLE 8 AND 9YRS.....SILVER
Morgan Kearney
KUMITE GIRLS 4TH KYU AND BELOW 8 AND 9YRS........ BRONZE
KUMITE GIRLS ALL GRADES 8 AND 9YRS.......................... GOLD
KATA CHILDREN GIRLS ALL STYLES GREEN / BLUE / PURPLE 8 AND 9YRS......BRONZE
Sophie Doherty
KUMITE GIRLS ANY GRADE 10 AND 11YRS Gold
KUMITE GIRLS 4TH KYU AND BELOW 12 AND 14YRS....BRONZE
KUMITE GIRLS 4TH KYU AND BELOW 10 AND 11YRS....SILVER
Ella Mc loughlin
KUMITE GIRLS ANY GRADE 10 AND 11YRS........................B RONZE
KUMITE GIRLS 4TH KYU AND BELOW 12 AND 14YRS.....BRONZE
Reece Dowling
KUMITE BOYS 4TH KYU AND BELOW 8 AND 9YRS...........BRONZE
Rose Kelly
KUMITE CHILDREN GIRLS ALL GRADES UNDER 7YRS...SILVER
KUMITE GIRLS 4TH KYU AND BELOW 8 AND 9YRS...........SILVER
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on