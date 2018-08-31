Rathangan School of Karate bring home eleven medals at the WMAI 4 Nations Cup

Rathangan School of Karate brought home an impressive three golds, four silver and six bronze from the WMAI 4 Nations Cup, which was held in Tallaght on August 25.

Formed in 2017, this was the first time the club's first major Championship.

"What an achievement, I am so proud of each and every one of the 19 squad members from WMAI who competed at the Championships and the total medals the squad have won was 10 Gold, 8 Silver and 15 Bronze, and also becoming 4 Nations Championships 2018. I would like to thank parents and friends for their support travelling to the event, and helping out with table staff on the day," said the club's Sensei, Sean O’Brien.

The club meets in the RYARC Centre in Rathangan on Thursdays from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. If anyone would like to make enquiries in relation to joining the club they can contact Sean on 0872504421.

"The Rathangan club has been in existence since 2017 and since then I have see our students gain confidence, become stronger within themselves and above all become friends," he added.

The full list of winners from Rathangan are listed below.

Mia Kearney

KUMITE GIRLS 4TH KYU AND BELOW 8 AND 9YRS.........GOLD

KATA CHILDREN GIRLS ALL STYLES GREEN / BLUE / PURPLE 8 AND 9YRS.....SILVER



Morgan Kearney

KUMITE GIRLS 4TH KYU AND BELOW 8 AND 9YRS........ BRONZE

KUMITE GIRLS ALL GRADES 8 AND 9YRS.......................... GOLD

KATA CHILDREN GIRLS ALL STYLES GREEN / BLUE / PURPLE 8 AND 9YRS......BRONZE



Sophie Doherty

KUMITE GIRLS ANY GRADE 10 AND 11YRS Gold

KUMITE GIRLS 4TH KYU AND BELOW 12 AND 14YRS....BRONZE

KUMITE GIRLS 4TH KYU AND BELOW 10 AND 11YRS....SILVER



Ella Mc loughlin

KUMITE GIRLS ANY GRADE 10 AND 11YRS........................B RONZE

KUMITE GIRLS 4TH KYU AND BELOW 12 AND 14YRS.....BRONZE



Reece Dowling

KUMITE BOYS 4TH KYU AND BELOW 8 AND 9YRS...........BRONZE



Rose Kelly

KUMITE CHILDREN GIRLS ALL GRADES UNDER 7YRS...SILVER

KUMITE GIRLS 4TH KYU AND BELOW 8 AND 9YRS...........SILVER