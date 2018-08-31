Met Eireann weather forecast for the weekend

Today will be dry and bright in the east and north at first with good sunshine, but cloudy, misty and humid conditions with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the south and west will gradually spread northeastwards over the rest of the country later in the day. Highs of 16 to 20 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly breezes veering southwest in western areas later.

Saturday will be mainly dry and bright with good sunshine and light breezes. Highs of 16 to 19 degrees.

On Sunday there will be outbreaks of rain developing over western counties through the day but staying dry in the east until near evening. Highs of 18 to 21 degrees.

Dry weather continues early next week as high pressure develops over Ireland. A little cool on Monday in northerly breezes but temps up to 19 degrees by Thursday. Fog patches at night.