Kildare young male arrested after colliding with lamp post

Naas Gardai say that a young male was arrested for Drink Driving last night, Wednesday, August 29, after colliding with a lamp post and causing live electric wires to be strung across the road.

Gardai are alleging that the young man was over three times the legal limit. They say he was charged and will appear before Naas District Court.

ESB engineers were called and made the area safe.

