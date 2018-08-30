Kildare based animal rescue charity pays tribute to fire fighters who helped save mare and foal near Athy
Huge praise for Athy fire service
A Kildare based animal rescue charity has paid tribute to Athy fire service personnel who helped rescue a mare and a foal who were stuck under a bridge near the town last night.
On its social media accounts, My Lovely Horse said the incident occurred near Tankardstown in Co. Laois.
It's understood two units from Athy attended the scene and were pivotal in rescuing the distressed animals.
2 fire brigade units from Athy, Kildare and 1 unit from Carlow played an absolute blinder in rescuing this mare and foal last night.Thank you also to the Garda who contacted us about the incident. Lucky we had people at Electric Picnic set up in Stradbally who were able to attend— MyLovelyHorseRescue (@MyLovelyHorseR) August 30, 2018
