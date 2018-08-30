Kildare based animal rescue charity pays tribute to fire fighters who helped save mare and foal near Athy

A Kildare based animal rescue charity has paid tribute to Athy fire service personnel who helped rescue a mare and a foal who were stuck under a bridge near the town last night.

On its social media accounts, My Lovely Horse said the incident occurred near Tankardstown in Co. Laois.

It's understood two units from Athy attended the scene and were pivotal in rescuing the distressed animals. 