KILDARE TRAFFIC ALERT: Blacktrench road to close for roadworks between Allen and Naas

The Allen to Naas road will be closed at Blacktrench from Monday September 17 to Friday September 21 to allow the council to carry out roadworks.

The works will begin approximatley 500m before the Blacktrench road junction with the Rathernan Road (L7085) on the Allen Cross side of the works.

The Blacktrench Road from Allen Cross to this point will remain open to traffic, but no through traffic will be permitted beyond this point towards Naas.

However, the council said local access to residents and businesses located within the roadworks area will be permitted during the works.

"The closure is required to facilitate road reconstruction and resurfacing at these locations," it said.

Alternative Routes

Eastbound traffic using the L7087 and L7085 will be diverted via the R415 at Allen Cross to Newbridge, the R445 from Newbridge to Junction 10 of the M7 (Newhall), the L2030 at Newhall and the L7041 at Thomastown to the L7087.

Westbound traffic using the L7087 and L7085 will be diverted via Junction 10 of the M7 (Newhall), the R445 to Newbridge and the R415 from Newbridge to Allen Cross.