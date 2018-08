It will be mainly dry and bright today according to Met Eireann, apart from a few isolated showers.

There will be good sunshine at times with highs of 15 to 17 degrees.

Tonight, it will be mostly dry at first but with cloud increasing and outbreaks of rain developing overnight. Lows of 7 or 8 degrees.

