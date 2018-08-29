Decision on new South Kildare second level school due in October

A decision on whether Kildare South will get a new second level school is to be made by October.

That's according to Dep Fiona O'Loughlin said that; “Although it was expected that a decision would be made before then, it’s welcoming that the Department have committed to releasing the decision by October."

“In a Parliamentary Question reply to my office, the Minister with responsibility for Defence advised that he was willing to engage with the Department of Education and Skills in relation to future planning provisions for the area which remains to be seen," she said.

Read also: Maynooth teacher selected as new weather forecaster for TG4

The Chair of the Oireachtas Education and Skills committee pointed out South Kildare Educate Together has been lobbying the government for years to provide a new second level educate together in Kildare.

"The current enrolment in schools and planned new developments which will attract more students to the area it certainly shows that a new school is absolutely needed to facilitate our youths in years to come," she added.

“Over the last number of months I have been contacted by a number of concerned parents who are already finding it extremely difficult to enrol their children in schools near them as local schools are at maximum capacity. Kildare South has one of the fastest growing regions in the country- between 2011 and 2016 the population of the area grew at 143% of the State’s growth rate and the Minister must recognise this."