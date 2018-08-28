Boy charged with Leixlip teen Ana Kriegel's murder to face trial at Central Criminal Court

A teenager charged with the murder of Leixlip schoolgirl Ana Kriegel will face trial at the Central Criminal Court.

A Book of Evidence was served on the boy this morning. The accused is on bail while awaiting trial.

Another boy has also been charged in connection with the murder and is due to appear in court in Dublin later this week.

The body of the Confey College student, who had been missing from her home for several days, was found in Lucan on May 17 last.