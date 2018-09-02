Sean Tyrrell to play Newbridge's Riverbank Arts Centre

The Riverbank Arts Centre is looking forward to welcoming singer-songwriter Sean Tyrrell, who will be performing 'Message of Peace' at the Riverbank Arts Centre.

This tells the remarkable story of lesser-known, Irish hero John Boyle O’Reilly (1844-1890). Using an array of instruments, Tyrrell weaves effortlessly between narrative, instrumental and song and maps the life and work of his all-time hero O’Reilly — poet, fenian, visionary, journalist and editor.

John Boyle O’Reilly was the first man to escape from the penal colony in Australia on a whaling ship to the USA.

He settled in Boston and became one of the most influential Irishmen in America of his day. He numbered among his friends and admirers Ralph Waldo Emerson, Mark Twain and Wendell Phillips. He was commissioned by Joseph Pulitzer to write a poem for the unveiling of the Statue of Liberty. As an editor and part owner of The Pilot newspaper, he championed Native and African American rights and spoke out against anti-Semitism.

Sean Tyrrell’s Message of Peace is at Riverbank Arts Centre on Saturday, September 15 at 8pm. Tickets €14/€12 Bookings www.riverbank.ie or Tel (045) 448327