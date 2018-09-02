Naas Photography Club is looking for new members

A group of Naas photographers will resume their activities shortly, with an initial meeting planned for early next month.

Naas Photography Group (NPG) dates from 2012. There are currently approximately. 30 active members.

Membership of the group is open to anyone aged at least 18, and it isn’t necessary to have any experience.

According to the group new members are always welcome .

They meet on the first and third Tuesdays of every month in the Town House Hotel at Newbridge Rd, starting at 8pm.

The next meeting is on September 3.

They have a wide range of backgrounds with a common hobby, photography. The group also has a balance of beginners to experienced members and the emphasis in on the fun and social element of photography.

There are links between the group and others like Tidy Towns, Naas cycling club and the GAA club.

A number of outings have taken place during summer to venues and events including the Bray Air show, Howth, Sandymount, Dun Laoghaire, Glendalough and the Saltee Islands in County Wexford. This coming year will feature speakers, workshops and competitions.