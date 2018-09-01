Pedal cycle bus proposed for Naas pupils

A pedal cycle bus, capable of transporting about ten children at a time, would ease traffic congestion in Naas — as well as helping the environment.

Pedal cycles, which cost about €13,000 each, are used in Holland taking children to an from destinations by using cycle lanes.

Effectively they are pedal powered open air buses and are used for children aged between 4 and 12.

They come with a rain cover to protect against inclement weather, an electrical battery which provides energy for hills and a music player.

Independent Naas councillor Sorcha O’Neill said that she has been working in the idea of providing a cycle us in Naas which could be used on the cycle lanes.

“It would take a number of cars off the road at busy driving times,” said Cllr O’Neill.

However she has one problem with the scheme.

“For the life of me I cannot find a company in Ireland that will make one, which is similar to those used in France, Holland and Spain,” she said.

Cllr O’Neill has contacted a number of manufacturers of so-called beer bikes but not has expressed an interest in making one.

“If there is a company in the Kildare area that would be interested, I’d like to hear from them.”