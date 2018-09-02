October Seis which will raise money for charity is launched in Naas

The O’Neills October Seis — named after brothers Kevin, who lives in Naas and Martin who resides in the UK — will be hosted at two venues in Naas.

It takes place over the October bank holiday weekend and it will be on in the Town House Hotel on October 26 (Fri) and October 28 (Sun) — as well as at Craddockstown golf club on Saturday October 27.

Local bands Cado and the Delta Cats and Rossa will also take part.

“Another key element is the opportunity to raise funds for charity, specifically KARE and the Irish Kidney Association’s transplant support centre,” said Tina O’Kelly, whose youngest daughter Colleen avails of facilities provided by both organisations. She added there will be an array of music to suit all tastes. It was last staged in Naas in 2012.