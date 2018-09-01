74 new social houses on the way to Naas

The provision of 74 new social houses in Naas will move a step closer with the signing of the contract to build the homes.

The houses in Naas are to be built at Craddockstown, near Naas Community College.

It is planned to provide terraced houses and semi detached dwellings of various sizes.

Architects’ plans were drawn up over a year ago and the project was approved by local councillors. The houses will be built on publicly owned land which was once managed by the Housing Agency.

The houses are part of a contract to build a total of 534 houses on six sites across the greater Dublin area.

According to the Irish Times the houses will be constructed in Dublin, Kildare, Wicklow and Louth using public-private partnerships and will be the first large scale social housing PPPs pursued since the collapse of the developer led social housing system a decade ago.

In all the government envisages that some 1,500 social homes will be built across Ireland using PPPs at a cost of €300m.

Unlike previous PPP models, where ownership of the land was transferred to the developer , the sites will stay in State ownership and the developer will be given a licence to build.

The developer will get payments from the State for a 25 year period, after which the houses or apartments will return to State ownership.

The system has been also used to build roads, schools, court buildings and health centres.

Although previous PPP schemes included some private homes, only social houses will be built this time.

Among the companies making bids to build the homes was Kill-based BAM Building.

A decision the successful bid is expected to be announced next month.