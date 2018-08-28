Motorcyclist fined by Kildare gardai for crossing the white line close to a bend
Penalty points also issued
Photo taken from the Garda twitter account
A biker was fined €80 and given two penalty points for crossing the white line close to a bend.
They were detected by Naas Roads Policing Unit.
Naas Roads Policing Unit detect motorcyclist overtaking on continuous white line close to bend. €80 fine and 2 penalty points - never cross a continuous white line!!! pic.twitter.com/ezwVyOwMfE— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 28, 2018
