Motorcyclist fined by Kildare gardai for crossing the white line close to a bend

Penalty points also issued

Leinster Leader reporter

Reporter:

Leinster Leader reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

Motorcyclist fined for Kildare gardai for crossing the white line close to a bend

Photo taken from the Garda twitter account

A biker was fined €80 and given two penalty points for crossing the white line close to a bend.

They were detected by Naas Roads Policing Unit. 

Read also: New chapter ahead as Duck & Cup cafe gets ready to close in Naas