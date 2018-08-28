Met Eireann forecast for Kildare today

It will be mild and mostly dry today according to Met Eireann with some sunny spells at first.

However, cloud will build through the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 or 20 degrees Celsius are expected.

The national forecaster is predicting outbreaks of rain early tonight before clearing away southeastwards. Turning cooler later with lowest temperatures 6 to 9 degrees Celsius.

