Property lost by Kildare Pope pilgrims can be claimed from the gardai
Anyone who traveled to see the Pope in Croke Park yesterday and left any belongings behind them can claim them from the numbers below.
Anyone who wishes to claim their property can contact the Property Office by emailing: finglas.property@garda.ie or texting 086 8280477.
People are asked to include their name and details of property lost.
Alternatively people can also telephone 01 6667572.
