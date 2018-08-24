Bus stops in Kilcullen and Suncroft must be moved for shelters to be installed - Kildare TD

A Kildare TD is calling on the NTA to consider moving the current bus stops in Kilcullen and Suncroft to an area that would allow provision for bus shelters to be installed.

Dep Fiona O’Loughlin says, “Last year I was in continued contact with the NTA, Bus Eireann and Kildare County Council in pursuit of adequate shelter options around the constituency. I was delighted that new shelters were installed in Newbridge, Allenwood and Kildare Town however; Suncroft and Kilcullen were left out.

“Since then I have been in speaking to the NTA and they advised that the current bus stop locations were deemed unsuitable following technical examinations. It was the same response in regard to Suncroft bus shelters."

She said a high number of people use the bus service in Kilcullen and this means that a huge number of people are standing outside waiting for the bus in diverse weather conditions.

"It seems the only option would be to move the bus stops further up the street where it would be suitable for shelters," she added.

"It is only fair to have a shelter for people as they wait outside for their buses which is why I have made these proposals to the NTA and to Kildare County Council for consideration," concluded O’Loughlin.