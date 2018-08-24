Car seized from driver who turned away from Curragh checkpoint

No tax, insurance or NCT

Gardai seized the car belonging to a driver who tried to evade a checkpoint at Lumville Cross, the Curragh yesterday.

They then discovered they had no insurance, tax or NCT. The car was seized. 

During the operation of the checkpoint, a large number of motorists who were breath tested by the Naas Roads Policing Unit, all passed. 

