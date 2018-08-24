Car seized from driver who turned away from Curragh checkpoint
No tax, insurance or NCT
Check point at Lumville crossroads yesterday
Gardai seized the car belonging to a driver who tried to evade a checkpoint at Lumville Cross, the Curragh yesterday.
They then discovered they had no insurance, tax or NCT. The car was seized.
During the operation of the checkpoint, a large number of motorists who were breath tested by the Naas Roads Policing Unit, all passed.
Naas Roads Policing Unit performed a C/point at Lumville— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 24, 2018
Cross, The Curragh, Co Kildare yesterday. Large no. of Motorists breath tested
all passed.
One driver turned away from C/point, driver stopped – No Tax/Ins/NCT,
car seized.#neverdrinkanddrive pic.twitter.com/YDGi5zMJBw
