Car seized from driver who turned away from Curragh checkpoint

Gardai seized the car belonging to a driver who tried to evade a checkpoint at Lumville Cross, the Curragh yesterday.

They then discovered they had no insurance, tax or NCT. The car was seized.

During the operation of the checkpoint, a large number of motorists who were breath tested by the Naas Roads Policing Unit, all passed.

