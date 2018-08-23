KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: 20-acre Newbridge site with potential for 225 homes on market for offers over €4m

A substantial residential development site in Newbridge has been brought to the market by Jordan’s Estate Agents with a guide price of excess €4 million.

This development site is zoned residential under the Newbridge Local Area Plan which states the site could cater for 255 residential units, and although no planning permission is currently in place, the auctioneers say the site is ideally located on the outskirts of the town for a residential scheme. The site extends to approx. 8.09 ha (20 acre).

Located on the Great Connell Road, the site offers any developer the opportunity to acquire a strategic site in Newbridge benefiting from its proximity to the Main Streets, M7 motorway and many amenities within the town.

Paddy Jordan of Jordan’s Estate Agents said; “The property offers an exceptional development opportunity in Newbridge. The site has been zoned by Newbridge Local Area Plan as residential. This zoning objective allows for a residential led development, subject to the necessary planning approval and hence expect strong interest. Furthermore, Newbridge is an expanding commuter town and this land holding, close to the town centre, railway and Motorway represents an excellent opportunity”

Newbridge is an established commercial town located approximately 48km from Dublin, 10km from Kildare, 39km from Celbridge and 38km from Maynooth, all of which are important commuter towns surrounding Dublin City and County.

The largest town in County Kildare, it has a population in excess of 22,700 as per the 2016 Census and is regarded as the commercial capital enjoying excellent transport links including mainline and commuter rail services, public and private bus networks and excellent road infrastructure.

Further information from Jordan Auctioneers on 045 433550.