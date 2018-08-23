Kildare's Anna May McHugh chairs ‘World Meeting of Families’ discussion in advance of Papal visit

This morning Anna May McHugh, the National Ploughing Association (NPA) Managing Director is moderating a ‘World Meeting of Families’ panel discussion in the RDS in advance of the upcoming Papal visit.

The session is titled ‘Handing on the Faith between the Generations: the role of grandparents’, a subject very dear to Anna May’s heart.

SEE ALSO: 'Young people of Kildare' - We want your photographs from the Pope's visit to Ireland

Anna May said “my faith gives me peace of mind and peace of heart – it helps me think positively, which brings me joy and happiness. It brings a sense of community, love, belonging, purpose and meaning. I look at religion as something that enhances the quality of my life.”

“And as a grandmother to four young children Sean Óg, Tadgh, Saran and Derbhla the importance of handing the faith between the generations has never been more relevant and fundamental to me. Our children are like shoots of a tree that need to be minded and guided with tenderness and love.”

“Grandchildren are a great gift. It is important that as grandparents and parents we are custodians of the faith for future generations.”

“I can vividly recall listening to my late Grandmother and Mother telling me about the power of prayer. It is now only when they are no longer with us that we can look back and reflect about their teachings when the rosary was recited every evening, and now I find myself passing on that belief to my grandchildren.”

The Athy woman will also be visiting the Pope’s evening this Saturday, August 25 in Croke Park.