Free blood pressure checks for Kildare public at Eurospar

The Irish Heart Foundation’s mobile health unit is offering free blood pressure checks to members of the Kildare public, next Friday, August 31, from 10am to 4pm at Eurospar, Barnhall, Leixlip,

High blood pressure is a silent, symptom-less killer. It is a leading cause of stroke and yet only half of people with high blood pressure know they have the condition. And unfortunately the situation is set to worsen: Ireland’s rate of diagnosed high blood pressure is predicted to increase by 24% between 2010 and 2020, say the Irish Heart Foundation.

Those most at risk of high blood pressure are aged 45 years and over: 64% of the over 50s in Ireland have high blood pressure, while 41% of people living with high blood pressure are not taking adequate medication, the Foundation says.

High blood pressure can be detected even in younger people but the only way to know if you have high blood pressure is to get checked.

The Foundation’s Mobile Health Unit operates all year round, offering free blood pressure checks in communities across the country, sponsored by Eurospar, who have joined forces with the Irish Heart Foundation in order to help people live fuller, healthier lives.And knowing and managing your blood pressure is crucial to that goal.

The Irish Heart Foundation’s mobile health unit has two professional consultation rooms where people can avail of free, non-invasive blood pressure checks. Nurses provide lifestyle advice and information on next steps, including managing blood pressure and following up with a GP if necessary.