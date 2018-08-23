Motorist speeding at 116Kmh in 80Km Kildare zone

Checkpoints across the county

Naas Roads Policing Unit caught a driver travelling at 116 Kmh in an 80 Kmh zone as part of a two day speed inforcement throughout the county.

Several motorists were detected travelling at excessive speed with fines and penalty points issued.

Eight vehicles were also seized for no insurance.