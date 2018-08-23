Motorist speeding at 116Kmh in 80Km Kildare zone
Checkpoints across the county
Driver traveling 116kmh in 80k zone
Naas Roads Policing Unit caught a driver travelling at 116 Kmh in an 80 Kmh zone as part of a two day speed inforcement throughout the county.
Several motorists were detected travelling at excessive speed with fines and penalty points issued.
Eight vehicles were also seized for no insurance.
Naas Roads Policing Unit conduct a 2 day speed inforcement throughout the country. Some Motorists were detected travelling at excessive speed FCPNs and penalty points issued. 1 vehicle detected travelling at 116 Kmh in an 80 Kmh zone. 8 vehicles were also seized for no Insurance pic.twitter.com/QlKg0SMrJp— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 23, 2018
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on