Met Eireann weather forecast for Kildare today

There has been a cloudy start to the day with scattered outbreaks of rain expected. Met Eireann said it will brighten up with some sunny spells developing.

The national forecaster said scattered shower will occur - some heavy in the afternoon with a small chance of thunder.

It may become gusty during the showers and highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees are expected.

Most areas will be dry tonight with clear spells with lowest temperatures 9 to 11 degrees.

SEE ALSO: Sale to be closed shortly on famous Kildare landmark site in Clane