Four new houses planned for Green Road, Kildare town
Decision due by September 25
The new houses, if approved, will be on the Green Road, Kildare town
The Green Road in Kildare Town could have four new houses if plans by a construction firm are approved.
Dunne Better Build Ltd applied on August 1 to demolish an existing single storey dwelling and outbuildings while constructing four two-storey four-bedroom, semi detached dwellings, a new entrance, car parking, associated landscaping and internal boundaries and all associated site works.
Submissions are due by September 4, and a decision is due by September 25.
The file number is 18/932 and can be viewed here
