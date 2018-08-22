Four new houses planned for Green Road, Kildare town

The Green Road in Kildare Town could have four new houses if plans by a construction firm are approved.

Dunne Better Build Ltd applied on August 1 to demolish an existing single storey dwelling and outbuildings while constructing four two-storey four-bedroom, semi detached dwellings, a new entrance, car parking, associated landscaping and internal boundaries and all associated site works.

Submissions are due by September 4, and a decision is due by September 25.

The file number is 18/932 and can be viewed here

