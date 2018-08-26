Over 3,000 people attend Kildare Medieval Festival

Going back in time

Leinster Leader reporter

Reporter:

Leinster Leader reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

Over 3,000 people attend Kildare Medieval Festival

The Walsh-Kemmis family, John, Lisa, Andrew, David and William PICTURE: Tony Keane

The Kildare Town Medieval Festival Committee reports the event was a great success with over 3,000 people in attendance on August 12.
“This was the fourth year of the Festival and, like every year there were new attractions to keep visitors entertained,” said a spokesperson.
“Additions like the medieval games made by Kildare Town Men’s Shed and Kevin O’ Kelly, Kiddie Vike (Deise Reenactors) and drama performances by the Gaiety School of Acting all added to the fun on the day.
SEE ALSO: Four new houses planned for Green Road, Kildare town
“A big thanks as always to our sponsors and supporters without who there would be no festival: Kildare Farm Shop & Open Farm, Kildare Village, The Heritage Council & Kildare County Council, Kildare Chamber of Commerce, Kildare Credit Union Limited, Redhills Airsoft (Red Hills Adventure, Kildare), Irish National Stud, Apache Pizza Kildare Town for the extremely important job of feeding our volunteers on the day.”
The organisers also thanked Dónall na Gealaí for donating time and medieval goblets as prizes, Top Nolans for use of their function room and help in the lead-up, Silken Thomas for helping with banquet furniture, The Hive — Kildare Youth Hub, Kildare House Hotel, Roches Barbers and Kildare Town Heritage Centre.
“The committee are taking a well-deserved break now but will be back in the Autumn time to begin preparations for 2019. If you are interested in helping to organise this super family event, keep an eye on their Facebook page @kildaremedievalfest or contact Emily at kildaretownmedievalfest@
gmail.com,” they added.