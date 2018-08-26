Over 3,000 people attend Kildare Medieval Festival

The Kildare Town Medieval Festival Committee reports the event was a great success with over 3,000 people in attendance on August 12.

“This was the fourth year of the Festival and, like every year there were new attractions to keep visitors entertained,” said a spokesperson.

“Additions like the medieval games made by Kildare Town Men’s Shed and Kevin O’ Kelly, Kiddie Vike (Deise Reenactors) and drama performances by the Gaiety School of Acting all added to the fun on the day.