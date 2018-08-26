Over 3,000 people attend Kildare Medieval Festival
Going back in time
The Walsh-Kemmis family, John, Lisa, Andrew, David and William PICTURE: Tony Keane
“A big thanks as always to our sponsors and supporters without who there would be no festival: Kildare Farm Shop & Open Farm, Kildare Village, The Heritage Council & Kildare County Council, Kildare Chamber of Commerce, Kildare Credit Union Limited, Redhills Airsoft (Red Hills Adventure, Kildare), Irish National Stud, Apache Pizza Kildare Town for the extremely important job of feeding our volunteers on the day.”
The organisers also thanked Dónall na Gealaí for donating time and medieval goblets as prizes, Top Nolans for use of their function room and help in the lead-up, Silken Thomas for helping with banquet furniture, The Hive — Kildare Youth Hub, Kildare House Hotel, Roches Barbers and Kildare Town Heritage Centre.
“The committee are taking a well-deserved break now but will be back in the Autumn time to begin preparations for 2019. If you are interested in helping to organise this super family event, keep an eye on their Facebook page @kildaremedievalfest or contact Emily at kildaretownmedievalfest@
gmail.com,” they added.
