Patient overcrowding levels at Naas Hospital fell in July

The number of patients admitted to Naas Hospital on trolleys fell dramatically in July, when compared with July 2017.

Some 164 patients were admitted through the accident and emergency department without a bed being immediately available last month, compared with 338 in July 2017.

However, while the figure is low when compared with the same time span a year ago it is higher than the figure (145) recorded in 2016.

In July 2007 just 18 patients were admitted without a bed.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives organisation the reduction in Naas was not reflected overall (it provides information for all public hospitals).

Nationally 7,069 patients were on trolleys during last month and this is an increase of 11% on last year.

It is also the most overcrowded July since the INMO began compiling figures.

The worst affected hospitals were University Hospital Limerick (897), Cork University Hospital (614), Tullamore Hospital (494) and University Hospital Galway (457).

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghda said overcrowding is now a constant feature of our hospital system, even in summer.

She claimed that low salaries for nurses and midwives means than vacancies simply aren’t being taken up and as a result health service capacity cannot grow.

“Without realistic pay correction for nurses and midwives this problem won’t be fixed,” she said.

“The Health Service Executive still hasn’t set out their funding workforce plan, which sets out how many nurses and midwives they will recruit this year. The hazardous working conditions for staff look set to worsen.”