€20,000 worth of gym equipment in place at the lakes in Naas

Gym equipment worth about €20,00 has been installed at the lakes in Naas.

It has been paid for by Kildare County Council in a project managed by Naas Tidy Towns, which thanks KCC and the councillors.

Outdoor gyms are becoming very prevalent in Ireland as an enabler for people to become healthier and fitter. “It's our proudest achievement to date” said Patricia Clear, Chairperson of Naas Tidy Towns.

All of the equipment has not yet been installed.

The project consists of 16 pieces, some of which are wheelchair accessible, at 8 different stations to facilitate circuit training and a fitness trail along the lakes trail.

All equipment pieces are hot-dipped galvanised and powder-coated and come with 10 years structural warranty and 5 years anti-corrosion warranty,

so they should ensure many hours of fun and fitness at the lakes.