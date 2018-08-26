Nine-year-old Naas boy at the front of retail campaign

Nine-year-old James McDougald from Naas has become the face of Life Style Sports new back to school campaign.

James was one of three children chosen by the fashion retailer to promote arrange of bags.

The other kids are from Dublin.

“Having become the face of the Life Style Sports campaign ‘Stand Out in a World of Uniform’ James is showing kids everywhere how they can express their personal style in the school yard this year,” said the retailer.

Life Style Sports is Irish-owned, employing about 1,000 people across 54 stores.

The company refurbished a number of stores across Ireland in recent times.

