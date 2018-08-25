Kildare County Council says ‘no’ to bollards outside Cemex plant in Naas

Bollards won’t be erected at the entrance to the former Cemex concrete pipe manufacturing site outside Naas.

Kildare County Council is resisting pressure to put up bollards — a move favoured by Cllr. Fintan Brett to put an end of “dumping and illegal encampments at this location”.

Cllr Brett told a recent Naas Municipal District meeting that the local authority has spent “thousands of euro” cleaning up the site. He also said that because it’s relatively easy to park there, cars and trucks are stopping at the entrance “at all hours of the day and night.” He said trucks often pull in there at lunchtime and he added that the site owners have no objection to the area being blocked off.

Cllr Brett suggests that boulders positioned at the Fairgreen in Naas be moved there.

KCC pointed out that the area has been cleaned and litter removed. Other improvement works, including the installation of a CCTV system, have been completed by Transport Infrastructure Ireland and a maintenance contractor in recent weeks.

TII is the State agency responsible for national roads and public transport.

KCC also said that while “all relevant stakeholders” agree on the need to deter unauthorised encampments in the area, the installation of bollards or any other type of obstruction will need to ensure that a hazard is not created for road users travelling on the Dublin Road roundabout. The council also suggests that barriers might block access to privately owned lands.

KCC official Evelyn Wright said TII is opposed to the idea and said barriers might make it difficult to deal with a fire.

District engineer David Reel said KCC cannot act without funding and clearance from TII. He added that something safer and more substantial than “dropping a couple of boulders” is needed.