Donations of back to school items for homeless welcomed by Housing Action Kildare

Housing Action Kildare is hosting a street meeting in Newbridge this Saturday, August 25 as part of the national Festival Of Direct Action to try and combat homelessness.

The festival consists of a series of coordinated actions taking place throughout Ireland on the same day.

"We will have a street meeting and information stall near the park beside Woodies Newbridge (close to Moorefield Park)," said a spokesperson for Housing Action Kildare.

"If you have any donations of clean tents or sleeping bags in good condition feel free to bring them along. We can also collect donations of back to school items such as new backpacks, white shirts, grey / white socks. We will pass any donations on to people in need in the Kildare area.

"People power works but for it to work we need more people involved."

The group said if people can't make it along on the day, they can get in touch to find out about other ways they can support the group. The street stall will be set up from 12 noon to 3pm. Click here for more information.