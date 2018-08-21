TRAFFIC ALERT: Massive hole in Edenderry tunnel on Rathangan Road

The Leinster Garda Checkpoints facebook page has posted an alert today warning motorists to be careful when traveling on the Rathangan Road into Edenderry.

There is a large hole on the surface of the road inside the tunnel. An emergency road closure has been put in place after the sinkhole opened up.

No traffic is being allowed through the tunnel on the Edenderry to Rathangan road after the hole was discovered by passing motorists this morning.

Offaly County Council were notified and informed gardaí who have now secured the scene.

Offaly County Council have said the closure at the Blundell Aqueduct has been put in place "due to a collapsed culvert on the L-1001 running under the bridge."

The damage appears like a sinkhole in the road and the integrity of the surface will now be examined before the road re-opens to traffic.