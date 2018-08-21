Alcoholics Anonymous to hold public meeting in Blessington

The Blessington group of Alcoholics Anonymous is holding a public open meeting on Monday, September 17 in St Joseph’s Hall, Main Street,  from 8pm to 9.30pm.

There will be guest speakers from both AA and Al-Anon plus representatives of the medical profession.

Refreshments will also be supplied and all are very welcome.

