Alcoholics Anonymous to hold public meeting in Blessington
Guest speakers from both AA and Al-Anon plus representatives of the medical profession
The meeting will be in Blessington.
The Blessington group of Alcoholics Anonymous is holding a public open meeting on Monday, September 17 in St Joseph’s Hall, Main Street, from 8pm to 9.30pm.
There will be guest speakers from both AA and Al-Anon plus representatives of the medical profession.
Refreshments will also be supplied and all are very welcome.
Read more: 22 year old detained in Naas
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on