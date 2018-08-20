Two drivers arrested by Naas gardai in two separate incidences over the weekend
Traffic checkpoints
Driver found to be three times over the limit
It was a busy weekend for the gardai in Naas with two drivers arrested in two separate incidences.
Last Saturday, August 18 the Naas Roads Policing Unit arrested a drunk driver at a checkpoint.
The driver was three times over the limit and was charged. Court proceedings are to follow.
Meanwhile, a second driver was arrested on the same day by members of the Naas Roads Policing Unit, who were on patrol in Newbridge.
They seized the vehicle because the motorist had no tax, insurance or NCT. Court proceedings are also to follow.
