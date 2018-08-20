Two drivers arrested by Naas gardai in two separate incidences over the weekend

Driver found to be three times over the limit

It was a busy weekend for the gardai in Naas with two drivers arrested in two separate incidences.

Last Saturday, August 18 the Naas Roads Policing Unit arrested a drunk driver at a checkpoint.

The driver was three times over the limit and was charged. Court proceedings are to follow. 