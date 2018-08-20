Kildare driver arrested after car overturned in Athgarvan

Newbridge Gardai intercepted the driver of a car that overturned at 5am this morning in Athgarvan.

Garda sources say the driver attempted to run from the scene.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and could face the loss of his licence, a hefty fine and/or a term of imprisonment for a lengthy period, Gardai explained.

Read more: Two drivers arrested by Naas gardai in two separate incidences over the weekend