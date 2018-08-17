TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures on Kildare motorway

Lane closures are in place on the M7 motorway on the southern side of Junction 10 (Naas south) today. They began at 8am and will continue until 7pm.

The move is to facilitate Eir ducting works by contractor SIAC Colas JV. A statement from Kildare County Council released this morning said that any inconvenience caused to the public is regretted.

