Met Eireann weather forecast for Kildare today

It will be breezy and mostly cloudy today according to Met Eireann.

The national weather forecaster said there will be outbreaks of rain, which may be heavy at times this morning.

Later this afternoon and evening, it will become drier with some bright or sunny spells developing. Temperatures will peak at 17 or 18 degrees Celsius but could reach 20 in some parts of Leinster.

It will be humid and close overnight, with lowest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees Celsius. It will be cloudy and misty with patchy drizzle and fog.