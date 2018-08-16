'Street Striker' soccer competition to be launched in Kildare town

Following on from the huge interest children have expressed in soccer as a result of World Cup, a group of people in Kildare town are organising a ‘Street Striker’ competition in the Square on Monday evening August 27, the last Monday before children return to school.

Local soccer club volunteer, Cooper Donnelly, is co ordinating a range of street skill disciplines (8/10) challenges that will lend themselves to the Town Square, which will be closed off to traffic for event.

Typical challenges will use tyres and bins for target practice, the Square lends itself to devising challenging routes to navigate and can also facilitate spectators.

"As a pilot we will have 40 children for event in 4 categories, two male, two female, ages 10/12 & 13/15.

Our planned schedule is to begin at 4.30pm, marking each participant performance, culminating in a final discipline for 4 finalists, which will involve a shoot out at goals," he said.

"The idea emerged from listening to Eamon Dunphy give opinion that best soccer players in the World ‘emerged from street soccer’, we plan on having local MC/ mimic and raconteur, Eoin Fagin, take the role of Eamon Dunphy for event."

Children interested in participating in event can contact Thomas Donnelly on 085 8659917 or Suzanne Doyle sdoylemcc@gmail.com

Spectators welcome for event to cheer on participants.