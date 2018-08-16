Two search areas identified as places of interest in Deirdre Jacob murder investigation

It's understood gardai are concentrating on two initial search areas as part of the Deirdre Jacob murder investigation.

The Irish Times is reporting this morning that Garda sources cautioned against expectations that the teenager’s remains were about to be found.

The move follows last Tuesday's announcement that the gardai were upgrading the case of the missing Kildare teenager to a murder investigation.

Gardai have also identified a chief suspect.

Deirdre Jacob was 18 years of age when she disappeared as she walked home to her home at Roseberry, Newbridge on 28 July 1998.

The Times reports the gardaí have identified a wooded area in east Wicklow and a second area on the border between County Laois and Carlow as places of interest in the search for the remains of the young Newbridge woman.

The paper also said it was informed if any excavation work were to take place it would only commence based on very detailed information.

