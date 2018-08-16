Met Eireann weather forecast for today

Today will be a bright, breezy day, with sunny spells and showers. Met Eireann said there will be a few heavy showers to contend with.

Top temperatures will range from 17 to 19 C. It will be dry early tonight, but cloudy, misty weather, will spread from the west later in the night, bringing some rain with it and also some hill fog.

Lowest temperatures range from 10 to 12 C.

